Lattimore holds camp at Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) – Former South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore was in the Grand Strand Saturday afternoon to hold his First Choice Fit youth football camp at Carolina Forest.

Lattimore holds the record for career rushing touchdowns at South Carolina, but two major knee injuries forced him to retire at the age of 23. After his junior season, he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers but never got a chance to show his NFL potential.

Lattimore remembers how the people of the Grand Strand wrote him letters during some of his times of adversity.