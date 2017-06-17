Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue teach fire safety through interactive event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Both children and and parents got the opportunity to learn more about what Myrtle Beach firefighters do everyday.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue held an interactive fire safety event at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 17th Avenue South and Kings Highway on Saturday. Kids got to climb into the firetruck parked in front of the store and get a closeup look at firefighter gear and equipment.June is Fire Safety Month so the department says it’s trying to get the word out about different safety hazards people can encounter during the summer, including fireworks, hurricanes, and beach safety.

Myrtle Beach firefighters say they also want to provide safety education in a way that’s fun to learn for kids.“It’s always awesome to see them, their faces light up. They love being in the back and seeing all the different equipment, wondering what everything does. So it’s always a good experience to get out there and teach them those things, and educate them on what we do,” said Lt. Jonathan Evans, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson.

MBFR will hold another fire safety event on Friday, the 23rd.