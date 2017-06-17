NMB road work projects see delays, date changes

Published:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach city officials announced date changes for road work and paving projects on Friday.

According to a press release,  three important projects now face date changes.

“The resealing of public parking lots at 3rd Avenue North and 5th Avenue North oceanfront street ends will not take place as planned on June 20,” says the release. The alternate date for this work has not been selected as of yet.

The press release also states that  the paving projects for 19th, 22nd, and 33rd Avenues South on will take place June 19 through the 21st.

Lastly, The work on Barefoot Resort Bridge Road will not begin until June 26. According to the release, the contractor’s machinery has failed and “requires an extensive overhaul”. The contractor will be starting the work at 6 a.m., to help reduce traffic delays.

