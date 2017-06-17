Pelicans to host the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Trophy

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will be hosting the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Trophy on June 23. (Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Trophy will be at Pelicans Stadium on Friday, June 23, just in time for the 7:05 p.m. game.

The World Series Trophy, also known as the Commissioner’s Trophy, kicks off the Pelicans’ Cubs-A-Palooza weekend, taking place June 23 through June 25.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, the first 500 fans in line will receive a wristband that allows them to view and take their photo with the trophy. Major League Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, a former Chicago Cub, will also be signing autographs from 7:30 – 9 p.m. No bats or jerseys will be signed.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the trophy line will open at approximately 7 p.m.

 

 

