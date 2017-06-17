Pelicans to host the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Trophy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Trophy will be at Pelicans Stadium on Friday, June 23, just in time for the 7:05 p.m. game.

The World Series Trophy, also known as the Commissioner’s Trophy, kicks off the Pelicans’ Cubs-A-Palooza weekend, taking place June 23 through June 25.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, the first 500 fans in line will receive a wristband that allows them to view and take their photo with the trophy. Major League Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, a former Chicago Cub, will also be signing autographs from 7:30 – 9 p.m. No bats or jerseys will be signed.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the trophy line will open at approximately 7 p.m.