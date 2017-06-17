Shooting at Coastal Grand Mall was drug deal gone bad, 2 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police say the shooting they responded to at Coastal Grand Mall Saturday was a drug deal gone bad.

Myrtle Beach Interim Police Chief Amy Prock addressed Myrtle Beach City Council Tuesday afternoon and included an update about the weekend’s violence. In that briefing, Interim Chief Prock stated the incident at the mall was a drug deal that went bad and two people had been arrested and charged in reference to the shooting.

Darrell Gore, 18, of Myrtle Beach, and 18-year-old Khadafi Aziz Dennison were both arrested by Myrtle Beach police and charged with armed robbery and attempted murder. Dennison also faces an additional charge of intimidation of court officials, jurors or witnesses.

According to a press release, officers responded to Coastal Grand just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, where they found one person had been shot in the parking lot. The victim was transported to the hospital and was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Dennison was booked in the Myrtle Beach jail Tuesday at 9:56 a.m. and Gore was booked in the J Reuben Long Detention Center at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, records state.

Gore is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.