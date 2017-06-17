Person found shot outside Coastal Grand Mall, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are responding to a shooting at Coastal Grand Mall.

According to a press release, officers responded to Coastal Grand just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, where they found one person had been shot in the parking lot. The victim has been transported to the hospital and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

At about the same time, Myrtle Beach Police also responded to a call of a shooting at the Crown Reef Motel, on South Ocean Boulevard.

Officers are currently at both of these scenes and trying to determine if these two incidents are related.

No suspects or motives have been identified.

News 13 has a crew at Coastal Grand Mall and will release more information as its offered by Myrtle Beach Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.