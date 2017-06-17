Strong smell of bleach forces people from their homes in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Residents had to be temporarily removed from their homes in the area of Waverly and Harrell St. in Florence Saturday afternoon after a strong smell of bleach in the area.

The Florence Fire Department and Florence Police Department arrived on scene at about 5:27p.m. and confirmed there was a smell of ammonia in the area.

According to a press release, fire crews narrowed it down to an ice facility, isolated a two block area and residents were removed from their homes.

Florence Fire Department then notified Florence County HazMat Team to respond to the scene.

One person went to the hospital by personal vehicle to be checked out.

Red Cross was notified and had a shelter for the residents at St. Luke Church.

Due to the smell of ammonia, authorities took precautions to secure the scene and check for any hazards.

Once the area was checked and no hazards were found, Florence Fire department, Florence Police Department, and Florence County HazMat Team cleared the scene; and all the residents that were removed from the hazardous area were notified that it was safe to return to their homes.

There were no reported injuries.