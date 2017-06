Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Two years ago, 13 people gathered for bible study.

Nine of those people never left the room. One was charged with murder and hate crimes and sentenced to death. The other three survived, and live with the memories of that horrific event every day.

WCBD News 2 spoke with the two adult survivors about their ordeal, and how, even in the midst of grief, they find reasons to be thankful everyday.