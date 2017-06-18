Darlington deputies charge 1 with murder after man found shot in car

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest in reference to the homicide investigation launched after officers found a man dead in a vehicle.

Deputies say 26-year-old Remon Anthony Cadet of Darlington has been charged with murder and has been denied bond.

The man was found in a vehicle off of Old Florence Road in Darlington and had at least one gunshot wound, Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Darlington County Sheriff’s office at 843-398-4501 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.