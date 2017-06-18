Darlington County Sheriff’s office investigate homicide after man found shot in car

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s office is conducting a homicide investigation after officers found a man dead in a vehicle.

The man was found in a vehicle off of Old Florence Road in Darlington and has at least one gunshot wound, Lieutenant Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says.

One person has been detained in this case, according to Lt. Kilgo .

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Darlington County Sheriff’s office at 843-398-4501 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

