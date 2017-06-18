First-time dad celebrates birth of miracle baby on Father’s Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Father’s Day has taken on a new meaning for a Grand Strand man who became a father on Sunday, after doctors told him he would never become one.

Will Wimmer and his wife Elizabeth, who live in Garden City, had been trying to get pregnant for six years, with no luck. “We’ve had a long road to get to this point,” said Will. Liz said, “It was emotional and just thinking that you’d never have kids. I’m going to be 33 this year and Will’s going to be 40. It can be heartbreaking.”

A doctor told the Wimmers they would probably never have children. When Liz’s pregnancy test came back positive two weeks later, “I didn’t believe her so I made her go take another test in front of me,” Will said. “I just felt like the luckiest person ever. We didn’t go back to that doctor,” added Liz.

Liz gave birth to Forest Justice Wimmer at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital at 8:38 A.M. He weighed 9 pounds and 8 ounces. Forest is Will’s middle name and his grandfather’s name as well. “I just feel blessed, I’m amazed that we’ve come to this far. And now we have the joy of letting Forest grow up with us,” said Will.

Will says though he’s excited about fatherhood, the nerves are starting to kick in. “I think I’ve been worrying more than I ever have in my life the past day.” And though he would have been just as happy with a baby girl, he says he can’t wait to start creating memories with his son. “I played a lot of sports of high school so I can think of all the things I want him to do, and being able to do them with him,” said Will.

The Wimmers say a second child isn’t out of the question but want to wait until they get a handle on parenting Forest first.