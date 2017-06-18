Fun and local ways to spend Father’s Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Looking for a fun way to spend Father’s Day here at the beach? There are a couple of options around town for you and your dad to enjoy.

Treat Dad like a King:

Medieval Times is the perfect way to treat your day to dinner and a show in proper royal fashion. According to their website, Medieval Times is offering a specific Father’s Day package that ends today. This package includes a framed photo of the king in your household, an “Its good to be king” koozie, and a 25-ounce glass stein with his choice of draft beer or soda.

Or if your dad is more pirate and plunder than knights and jousting, you should venture to Pirate’s Voyage, located at 8907 N. Kings Highway. You and dad can enjoy the sights and sounds as pirates battle on land, on ship, in water, and high above you. According to their website, you can order a free coloring page, which is sure to make dad smile.

Showtimes for both Medieval Times and Pirates Voyage are available online.

Or King of the Jungle:

If dad is more of the adventurous type, there are a few ropes courses around Myrtle Beach where dad can swing and climb around the treetops, like a modern-day Tarzan. Radical Ropes is located at 301 19th Avenue South, and boasts extreme zip lines, an aerial adventure park, a climbing wall, and a leap of faith. Go Ape at North Myrtle Beach, located at 150 Citizens Circle, features five zip lines, 40 exciting crossings, and 5 zip lines.

Maybe Dad wants to go fast:

Check out Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park! They are open until 8 p.m. on Sundays so you can take dad at any time! Plus, They are offering a Father’s Day special. According to their website, Dad is free to drive or play with another paid admission!

Or maybe he wants to take it easy, or even get into the competitive spirit:

Both of which can be done at 710 North Myrtle Beach, located at 1105 Highway 17 South. 710 boasts a bar, restaurant, bowling, and entertainment, according to their website. They have a full menu of things from appetizers and finger foods, to burgers and desserts. 710 is open until midnight on Sundays as well.

No matter what your dad is into or what he could possibly want to do on Father’s Day. Myrtle Beach has you covered. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!