Koepka claims first major title by taming Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. (AP) – The first Major golf tournament in Wisconsin has produced a first-time major champion.

Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) closed with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open by four strokes over Brian Harman and Hidei Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee) maht-soo-YAH’-mah). The 27-year-old Koepka grabbed control with three straight birdies on the back nine and matched Rory McIlroy’s U.S. Open record by finishing at 16 under.

Koepka earned $2.16 million, the largest single-day earnings in golf. He’s also the seventh straight first-time major champion in men’s golf.

Harman’s bogey on the par-4 12th put Koepka ahead to stay. The lead grew as Koepka birdied 14, 15 and 16

Harman completed his tournament with an even-par 72, while Matsuyama closed with a 66 to climb the leaderboard.

Tommy Fleetwood finished fourth, five shots back and one ahead of Rickie Fowler, Bill Haas and Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee).

Justin Thomas was unable to sustain momentum after carding a 9-under 63 Saturday, the best round in relation to par at a U.S. Open. Thomas began the final round one stroke back before carding a 75 that left him eight off the pace.

University Texas product Scottie Scheffler is the low amateur for this year’s Open. The 20-year-old closed with a birdie and finished at 1-under 287, one shot better than amateur Cameron Champ.