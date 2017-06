MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A motorcyclist has died after an accident in May.

Bruce Newmark, 62, of Myrtle Beach, died Sunday morning at Grand Strand Medical Center. Newmark was involved in a collision with a pickup truck on May 14. He was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for multiple traumas caused by the crash.

Newmark was not wearing a helmet. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.