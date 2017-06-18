Myrtle Beach dept. of recreation to offer free fitness program for veterans, military

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach’s Recreation Services Department is working with the Pepper Geddings Recreation Center to offer a new, free fitness program for veterans and active military.

The “Healthy Heroes” program includes circuit training, military-style bootcamps, cardio, strength drills, and core training. Classes will be held every Saturday until August 12, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post.

Those interested can register at the Pepper Geddings Recreation Center, at 3205 North Oak Street. A military ID or a copy of the DD-214 form is required to register.

Please call 843-918-2280 with any questions.