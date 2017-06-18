Myrtle Beach police respond to large crowd on Ocean Blvd., turns into shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning. According to Lt. Joey Crosby, officers were called to the area of 5th Ave N and Ocean Blvd. around 12:25 am because of a large crowd. Once they arrived, a fight broke out and one person pulled out a gun and shot the other. Crosby says an armed security officer shot the suspect before the suspect fired off multiple rounds and fled the scene by carjacking a vehicle.

According to Crosby, police officers found the vehicle and have detained a person of interest. Several people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A patrol car was hit by the gunfire, but no officers were hurt.

The MBPD is still investigating. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.