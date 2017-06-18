Plans for Charleston 9 Memorial Ceremony

By Published:

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department is holding a memorial for the 10th anniversary of the loss of nine Charleston Firefighters.

2017 Remembrance Ceremony:
The Charleston Fire Department will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the loss of 9 Charleston Firefighters at 7:00 PM on Sunday, June 18th, 2017.  The ceremony will be conducted at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, 1807 Savannah Highway.  Members of the fire service and our community are welcome to attend.
Standing Watch:
  • Charleston Fire Department personnel will initiate a watch at the flagpole of the memorial park starting at midnight and continuing for the 24 hours of June 18th.
  • Uniformed personnel interested in participating in the watch should contact Battalion Chief Travis Holsberg via email at holsebergt@charleston-sc.gov.
Schedule:
  • Family members may arrive any time prior to 7:00 PM.
  • Uniformed personnel from outside agencies should arrive by 6:30 PM and check in with the CFD member located at the Alpha/Delta corner of the memorial park.
  • The ceremony will begin promptly at 7:00 PM.
  • Media interviews will only be conducted at the park from 5:30 PM – 6:00 PM. 
Ceremony:
  • Families of the fallen and members of the CFD, past and present, will be seated in the tented area and will receive priority seating.
  • Uniformed CFD personnel will assemble in the park at 6:30 PM. 
  • Uniformed personnel from outside agencies will be directed in to the park, as space allows, following CFD members. 
  • Service
  • Ringing of the bell followed by bagpipes.
Parking:
  • Parking in the area is very limited and we encourage carpooling.
  • The memorial park parking lot along Savannah Highway will not be available.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s