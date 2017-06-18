Man from Florida killed in I-95 crash in Florence

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office says a 69-year-old man from Florida died in a one vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Florence County.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Penske truck was towing a car off I-95 around 3:30 p.m., near MM 170 when the truck ran off the right side of the road and hit an interstate sign.

The driver of the tuck was killed in the crash. Monday afternoon, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the driver as 69-year-old Harold Glatt of Leesburg Florida. According to the coroner, Glatt died on the scene as a result of injuries sustained.

The passenger of the truck was sent to the hospital. There is no word on the passengers injuries at this time.

The incident is still being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.