2 from Dillon charged after infant diagnosed with shaken baby syndrome

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says they have charged the parents of an infant with abuse after doctors diagnosed an infant with shaken baby syndrome.

According to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called to the emergency room of a local hospital on June 8 after a child was taken there and diagnosed with shaken baby syndrome symptoms with life threatening injuries.

The child remains in the hospital in critical condition, Capt. Arnette says.

Trey Harris, age 23, and Stephanie Oxendine, age 22, both of Dillon, were charged with abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child.

The Dillon County Department of Social Services is also involved in the investigation, the release states.