MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – American Red Cross volunteers are helping a family whose home caught on fire Sunday night.

It happened on Woodfield Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire that damaged the home. The Red Cross is helping two adults and two children by giving them money for food, clothing, and lodging.

Nearly every eight minutes, the Red Cross helps a family who’s lost everything to a home fire or other disaster.

You can donate by visiting redcross.org.