City council calls meeting to discuss recent violence in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach city leaders have announced details about a special meeting Tuesday to discuss Ocean Boulevard safety and security measures in the city.

The Myrtle Beach City Council will hold a the meeting open to the public at 2 p.m.Tuesday in the council chamber at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.

The special meeting comes after Myrtle Beach police were called to four shootings within a 48-hour period, one of which sent 7 people to an area hospital.

“The city is concerned about recent criminal behavior and will discuss proposed solutions,” the notice from public information officer Mark Kruea states.

Those who wish to address council are asked to sign in before the start of the meeting. A total of 30 minutes will be provided at the beginning of the meeting for non-agenda public issues and additional time will be provided at the end of the meeting as needed.