Florence police identify suspect wanted for shooting in motel parking lot

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is investigating after two people were shot outside a motel early Monday morning.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, Terry Anthony Watson Jr is wanted by the Florence Police Department for two counts of attempted murder in reference to the shooting.

Police say officers were called to the Days Inn motel, located at 140 Dunbarton Drive, around 5:31 a.m. Monday. Officers found two people had been shot in the parking lot of the motel, confirms Lt. Brandt.

Watson is accused of approaching the car the victims were in and firing multiple shots into the vehicle after a brief argument.

During the shooting, the victims’ vehicle collided with the motel, explains Lt. Brandt. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Lt. Brandt says the shooting is still under investigation and was not able to release any information on the condition of the two victims.

Watson was seen driving a teal or green 2000 Mazda B3000 pickup truck. The suspect has ties in the Cheraw and Charlotte areas and could be headed to one of those locations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIMESC.