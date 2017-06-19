Florence police called to motel after two people shot in parking lot

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is investigating after two people were shot outside a motel early Monday morning.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, officers were called to the Days Inn motel, located at 140 Dunbarton Drive, around 5:31 a.m. Monday. Officers found two people had been shot in the parking lot of the motel, confirms Lt. Brandt.

During the shooting, the victims’ vehicle collided with the motel, explains Lt. Brandt. Both victims were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.

Lt. Brandt says the shooting is under investigation and was not able to release any information related to a potential suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIMESC.