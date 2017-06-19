Flounder Pounder: Murrells Inlet fisherman goes from tournaments to charters

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – He’s known as the “Flounder Pounder” for his tournament fishing abilities, but Jason Burton’s passion is teaching other people how to fish.

Burton and four of his lifelong friends run the Murrells Inlet Fishing Charter company, guiding people from all over the world on a daily basis.

Burton has more than 25 years of fishing experience. He grew up in Garden City, watching fisherman on the pier every day.

“A lot of people when they grow up a little kid, want to be an astronaut, a fireman, a police officer,” Burton said. “I literally always wanted to be a fishing guide.”

He started participating in fishing tournaments when he was just 15 years old. Shortly after he started, he was beating people three times his age. He went on to win three King Mackerel Tournaments. His fishing abilities were so top notch, they earned him the nickname, “Flounder Pounder.”

“Overnight, I couldn’t go to Walmart without people saying Hey Flounder Pounder, hey Flounder Pounder,” Burton said. “And it was kind of funny at the time but now it’s to the point where I don’t know if people know my real name.”

Burton will spend most of his summer guiding people on Murrells Inlet. To him, tournaments will always be fun, but teaching others is what he really loves.

“To see a kid come out here and catch his first fish and his dad is hooting and hollering, that kid will probably be obsessed with it for the rest of his life just like I was,” Burton said.