Son charged for stabbing father to death in Murrells Inlet, sheriff’s office says

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old is accused of killing his father in Murrells Inlet on Monday.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley says Andrew Tucker Wesley has been charged with murder for stabbing his father to death at 5142 Highway 17 Business, according to warrants issued by Judge John Benso.

Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe identified the victim as 52-year-old Howard Wayne Wesley of Murrells Inlet.

Lesley says deputies were called to the scene Monday and found the victim unconscious.

The press release from the sheriff’s office states the suspect was taken into custody and checked for injuries at the emergency room before being taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center. Booking records state Wesley was booked at 7:02 p.m. and no bail has been set.

The coroner says an autopsy will be performed on the victim Tuesday morning.