Horry County Kindergarten teacher arrested for illegally obtaining Adderall, warrants say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Horry County Kindergarten teacher was arrested Thursday for fraudulently obtaining a generic form of Adderall, according to arrest warrants from DHEC.

Booking records from J Reuben Long Detention Center confirm 31-year-old Mary Britt Hamilton of Myrtle Beach was arrested Thursday at 7:37 a.m. on six charges of violation of drug distribution law, non controlled, imitation controlled substance. Hamilton was released just a few hours later at 11:52 a.m. Thursday on a $6,000 bond, records state.

The arrest warrants from DHEC say between December 29, 2016 and March 16, 2017, Hamilton unlawfully obtained a generic version of Adderall, a schedule II controlled substance, on six different occasions. According to the documents, Hamilton used a prescription with a false signature and pharmacy staff recorded her drivers license number.

Mary Britt Hamilton is listed as a Kindergarten teacher on the Myrtle Beach Primary School online directory.

News13 reached out to representatives at Horry County Schools who confirmed Hamilton was a Kindergarten teacher this school year at Myrtle Beach Primary School. According to Mary Anderson, the school system is aware of the arrest and they are in the process of making contact with the employee.

Because Hamilton was a 190 day contract employee and she was not technically working for the school system at the time of her arrest, her employment status for next year is still being handled by the human resources department.