Horry County schools approves contract with private security company to supply 18 SROs

By Published: Updated:
News13 photo from Abbey O'Brien.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) –  Horry County School Board has unanimously voted to approve private security company US Security Associates to supply 18 SROs next school year.

The board held the vote Monday evening. Members had the option to choose between sourcing officers from the Horry County Police Department or the private security company.

There are 18 campuses located in the unincorporated areas of Horry County that will utilize security services for the 2017‐2018 school year. The total is comprised of the 15 schools that have traditionally had a SRO assigned to them in addition to three new schools including St. James Intermediate School, Socastee Middle School and Ten Oaks Middle School.

According to the meeting agenda, the estimated annual cost for 18 officers is $550,000. The cost of utilizing 18 officers, 1 “rover” and two sergeants through the Horry County Police Department was estimated to cost $1,650,000.

