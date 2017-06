Horry County schools approves contract with private security company to supply 18 SROs

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) Р Horry County School Board has unanimously voted to approve private security company US Security Associates to supply 18 SROs next school year.

The board held the vote Monday evening. Members had the option to choose between sourcing officers from the Horry County Police Department or the private security company.

There¬†are¬†18¬†campuses¬†located¬†in¬†the¬†unincorporated¬†areas¬†of¬†Horry¬†County¬†that¬†will¬†utilize¬†security¬†services¬†for¬†the¬†2017‚Äź2018¬†school¬†year.¬†The total is¬†comprised¬†of¬†the¬†15¬†schools¬†that¬†have traditionally had a SRO assigned to them in addition to three new schools including St.¬†James¬†Intermediate¬†School,¬†Socastee¬†Middle¬†School and¬†Ten¬†Oaks¬†Middle¬†School.

According to the meeting agenda, the estimated annual cost for 18 officers is $550,000. The cost of utilizing 18 officers, 1 “rover” and two sergeants through the Horry County Police Department was estimated to cost $1,650,000.