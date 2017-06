MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion Police Department is looking for a man who used counterfeit cash at the Walmart Sunday.

According to Lt. Tony Flowers with the department, the man pictured in the photo above purchased two prepaid Visa cards with counterfeit $100 bills. The man then left the store, but police aren’t sure which direction he was headed.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man or recognize the vehicle he was driving, is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616.