GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A McClellanville man is wanted by the Georgetown Police Department and officers are hoping the community can help locate the suspect.

According to a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, Joseph Wayne Jackson, 52, of McClellanville, is wanted by police for bank fraud. Warrants have been issued for his arrest, officials say.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.