Myrtle Beach police investigate fourth shooting in 48-hours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the fourth shooting call over a 48-hour period Sunday night.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police, officers were called to the Dune Village Resort, located at 5200 North Ocean Boulevard, around 9:05 p.m. Sunday night for a shots fired call. After arriving on scene, officers were unable to locate anyone who was shot or injured as a result of the reported shooting.

Officers tried to speak with witnesses at the scene, but no one was willing to speak to police, Lt. Crosby says. Based on the limited information collected at the scene, officers believe the incident began as a verbal altercation and then shots were fired. It is unknown if the shots were fired at someone or in the air, reports Lt. Crosby.

Sunday night’s shooting was the fourth reported shooting incident within the city over a two-day period, according to reports from the police department.

The first shooting occurred at Coastal Grand Mall Saturday afternoon around 4:26 p.m. where officers found one person had been shot in the parking lot of the mall. Less than 20 minutes later, officers were called to the second shooting at the Crown Reed Motel, but officers could not find a shooting victim. Investigators are working to determine if the two shootings are related.

The third shooting occurred Sunday morning just after midnight, at 12:25 a.m. on 5th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Officers say a fight erupted amongst a large crowd, one person pulled a gun and shot another individual. An armed security guard who witnessed the shooting, fired at the suspect, hitting the individual. One suspect has been apprehended in that shooting.

The shooting at the Dunes Village Resort is the fourth reported shooting that occurred over the weekend. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.