Myrtle Beach police respond to shooting on 27th Ave. N

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police were called to yet another shooting Monday night.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call about discharge of a weapon at 8:54 p.m. Monday at 405 27th Avenue North.

Lt Crosby says officers have collected evidence that confirms a shot was fired, but the reported victim is not cooperating with the investigation and has refused medical treatment.

“Officers are unable to determine if the victim was injured as a result of this incident,” the release from police states.

This incident comes after 4 separate shootings were reported in a 48 hour period Fathers Day weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

