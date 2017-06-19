North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue receives applications from 24 different states

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue will have a large pool of talent to pull from as it looks to make new hires.

The department says it received 200 applications from 24 states during its firefighter/EMT applicant testing process.

The department will begin the first phase of review this week and within the next week send out follow-up information to those selected.

We’re still working to find out how many people the department plans to hire and when they would begin work.