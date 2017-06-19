Senator attends grand opening for Florence Veterans Affairs Administration building

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Senator Lindsey Graham was in the Pee Dee Monday afternoon.

Graham attended the grand opening ceremony for Florence County’s new veterans affairs administration building on National Cemetery Road.

Florence County’s Veterans Affairs Officer says it took a team effort to build the new facility.

“The county has been very cooperative with it, when I first took the position we were in the courthouse, and the county has worked to get us outta the courthouse and now you see where we’re at today,” said Randy Godbold, Florence County Veteran Affairs Officer.

Florence Senator Hugh Leatherman was also at the ceremony. Leatherman helped the city and county secure some of the funding for the new building.