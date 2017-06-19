StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Hot and humid conditions to start the week with unsettled weather through the middle portion of the week. Today, expect a mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid, with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs near 90-92 inland, and 84-86 for the beaches. A cold front is expected to move in from the west Tuesday and stall across the Carolinas. This will created a better chance scattered showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be a tad cooler both days. At the same time, we are tracking an area of low pressure in the Gulf. This low has an 90% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days. Latest model trend is northwest movement towards Louisiana and then curves back to the northeast. It’s possible some of this tropical moisture could get caught up in the front and this could enhance our shower and thunderstorm activity for Tuesday and Wednesday.The cold front itself will produce scattered showers and storms, if the tropical wave develops and does move north and east, it will only just enhance our shower and storm activity for Wednesday into Thursday. Still several days out and lots can change. Beyond that point, high pressure will build back in and temperatures will heat back up into the low 90s for the end of the week to next weekend.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid, chance for pm storms. Highs 88-90 inland, 84-86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 74-76 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms. Highs 86 inland, 82-84 beaches.