Two $200K Palmetto Cash 5 tickets sold in Hemingway

COLUMBIA, SC – A Hemingway store sold not just one, but two tickets worth $200,000 for Saturday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

Both tickets were sold at Betty’s Quick Stop at 300 N. Main St. in Hemingway.

The winning tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize. Because the ticket holders “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Saturday, June 17

4, 6, 8, 10, and 37 Power-Up: 2

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

Info above is from a submitted press release.