Waccamaw River boaters find human skull in water near Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are investigating after boaters on the Waccamaw River found what appears to be a human skull in the water.

According to Public Information Officer Krystal Dotson, officers were called to Old Reaves Ferry Boat Landing near Bear Bluff Drive in Conway around 12:19 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Dotson confirms a partial human skull and a few other pieces of skeletal remains were collected.

While conducting the investigation, officers learned that an old family cemetery is located within 150 feet from where the remains were found. The oldest cemetery plot is from the 1800s, according to Dotson. Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden assumed possession of the remains and transported them to the anthropologist in Charleston County.

At this time, officials can’t confirm that the skull came from the cemetery, but do say it’s highly likely.