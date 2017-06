The Marion Police Department is looking for a man who used counterfeit cash at the Walmart Sunday.

MYRTLE BEACH,SC – A Yogis for Change event will be held Friday, June 23, 2017 at Yoga in Common at Market Common. The Black Light Yoga clas…

The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the fourth shooting call over a 48-hour period Sunday night.

The Florence Police Department is investigating after two people were shot outside a motel early Monday morning.

A McClellanville man is wanted by the Georgetown Police Department and officers are hoping the community can help locate the suspect.