Army Corps of Engineers issues permit to begin construction on I-73

WASHINGTON (WBTW) – Congressman Tom Rice announced Tuesday that the Army Corps of Engineers issued the permit to begin construction of Interstate 73.

The entire interstate would run from Michigan to the Grand Strand.

“Since I got to Congress, construction of I-73 has been my top priority and this permit is a result of a lot of hard work and collaboration,” said Congressman Rice in a press release. “The opportunity that I-73 will bring to the 7th District is truly unparalleled and now that we have the permit in hand we can begin construction and see this project come to light. We still have a ways to go but we’re closer than ever and I won’t stop until this project is complete and people are driving on this road.”

Congressman Rice has worked closely with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the Army Corps of Engineers on the mitigation plan for the I-73 permit application that was submitted in May 2016.

According to the release, studies say that I-73 could generate approximately 22,000 permanent and 7,700 temporary jobs in South Carolina.

Now that the permit has been issued for this project, plans will have to be finalized with a tolling company before they can officially start.