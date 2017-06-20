Grand Strand Tech Council seeking robotics mentors for students

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Tech Council is reaching out to find mentors for students looking to pursue careers in robotics and engineering.

In March, Horry County students competed against kids across the nation in a regional robotics competition. The Grand Strand Tech Council said having a mentor in robotics and engineering is essential to making sure students can progress in their field of choice.

“We can do a lot to teach the younger generation coming forward, but we have to get involved to do that,” said Grand Strand Tech Council robotics chair Joe Boggs.

“Give the kids confidence that it can be solved and that you can figure out a way.”

The tech council said they also need companies to help sponsor students when building robots for competitions like the FIRST Robotics competition that was held in Myrtle Beach.

“You need people to guide you and you need to see what they’ve done before,” said Carolina Forest High student Zachary Matt.

“Having a mentor gives you the tools and the ability to expand upon what you already know and learn from the experience of people who have done it for years.”

For information on how to get involved as a mentor, contact Joe Boggs with the Grand Strand Tech Council at robotics@gstechcouncil.org.