Police: No foul play involved with body discovered near Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police responded to a call about a body found Monday morning near Conway.

According to Horry County Police Spokesperson Krystal Dotson, a man’s body was discovered just off of Belair Lane, near the intersection of Hwy 905 and SC-22, around 10:30 a.m.

Police say it appears that no foul play was involved with the discovery of the body. Dotson could not comment on the condition of the body or who discovered the body.

The Horry County Coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim or what led to their death.

Detectives continue to investigate.

