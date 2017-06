CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police responded to a call about a body found Monday morning near Conway.

According to Horry County Police Spokesperson Krystal Dotson, a man’s body was discovered just off of Belair Lane, near the intersection of Hwy 905 and SC-22, around 10:30 a.m.

Dotson could not comment on the condition of the body or who discovered the body.