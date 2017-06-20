Michael Phelps to race against shark in July

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — The 23-time Olympic Gold medal winner Michael Phelps is facing a new challenge this year.

Phelps is known to be a beast in the swimming pool, but this challenge has a new twist just in time for Shark Week.

The Discovery Channel announced in a recent release it is setting up a race between Phelps and a Great White shark.

“They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on!”

The race is scheduled to air Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m.

Phelps recently posted a picture of a Great White swimming by a diving cage, but there is still no word if a cage is going be used in the upcoming race.