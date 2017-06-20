One person shot during Florence home invasion, deputies say

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and home invasion that happened early Tuesday morning on Laurel Lane.

According to Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to Laurel Lane just after midnight Tuesday morning for a burglary and home invasion. Detectives are still in the early stages of the investigation, but Major Nunn says witnesses at the scene confirm one or more shots were fired during the incident.

One person was shot and suffers from non-life-threatening injuries, says Major Nunn. The home invasion remains under investigation. No suspect information was released at the time of this posting.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 371 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIMESC.