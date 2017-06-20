Sessions holds 10th annual basketball camp

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Charlotte Hornets guard Ramon Sessions has made a name for himself in the NBA, but the Myrtle Beach product hasn’t forgotten where he came from. Sessions held his 10th annual youth basketball camp on Tuesday morning to give back to the community.

“The NBA has been great to me but to be able to come home, a place that is truly home to me is always a smile on my face,” Sessions said. “I look forward to it every summer. Being 10 years in, trying to find out where those 10 years went at, but it’s been 10 years and the 10th anniversary so it’s been great.”

Sessions has also been running a camp in Reno, where he went to college, for the last nine years. This year, he brought six kids from his Reno camp to Myrtle Beach. He says that being able to show them a different part of the country is something that stands out as one of the camp’s most memorable moments.

“As a kid if I knew I could achieve something like that at a basketball camp that would have changed my life forever, Sessions said. “It’s those small things you never forget when you’re 12 and 13 years old. I’m sure those kids will remember that for the rest of their life.”