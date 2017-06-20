StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Wet weather will stick around for the next several days. A cold front moving into the Carolinas is drawing tropical moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico. This front will stall across the area through Thursday, bringing a high chance for rain and thunderstorms for the next few days. Rain and thunderstorms today with heavy downpours possible. More rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday high pressure will build in, bringing more sunshine, but we will still have a chance for scattered thunderstorms. This sunnier, warmer weather will continue into the weekend. Another cold front will bring a better chance for thunderstorms Sunday evening into Monday, and may cool it a little to start next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with rain and thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with rain and thunderstorms. Highs 80-85.