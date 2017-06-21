2 charged for stealing $13K in jewelry, electronics from Marion home in January

By Published:

MARION, SC (WBTW) –  Marion police confirm they have arrested two individuals for stealing over $13,000 worth of items from a Marion home in January.

According to Captain Robert Smith of the Marion Police Department, 26-year-old Varshan M. Steele and 23-year-old Breana S. Gaskin were arrested Tuesday for breaking into the home on January 13.

Steele was charged with Burglary 1st degree, grand larceny greater than $10,000, malicious injury to property, failure to stop on command and conspiracy. Gaskin was charged with accessory before and after the fact of burglary 1st degree.

Capt. Smith says over $13,000 worth of items, jewelry, and electronics were taken from the home.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s