Bennettsville police search for missing man

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Bennettsville police are asking for help locating a man last seen last week at his home.

Johnny Adams was last seen on June 15, 2017 at his residence in Bennettsville and has not been seen or heard from since. According to Detective Tim Hood, he could possibly be driving his green 1996 GMC Sierra extended cab bearing SC tag 123409W. The truck also has tinted windows, a diamond plate tool box on the back, 2000 model Chevrolet chrome rims, a chrome bull bar on the front and a round Gregg Allman sticker on the back glass.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Johnny Adams should call the Bennettsville Police Dept. at (843) 479-3620 or Investigator Tim Hood at (843) 439-0843.