Cheraw hospital on brief lockdown after man accidentally shoots himself

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – The Cheraw Police Department says the McLeod Health Cheraw was on lockdown for a brief moment Wednesday when a man suffering from a gunshot wound came to the emergency room.

Chief Keith Thomas with the police department says the man was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle and because the hospital staff had limited information when the victim arrived, staff contacted police. Officers are currently working the case, and Chief Thomas reports it appears the shooting was accidental.

The shooting victim shot himself in the leg unintentionally, Chief Thomas confirms. The man is in stable condition.

No schools or businesses are or need to be on lockdown as all parties involved in the incident are at the police department, adds the chief.

Chief Thomas says charges are pending.