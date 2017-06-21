Florence campers learn how to spot medical emergencies

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A special visitor spoke to campers today at Camp Pee Dee Pride.

The annual summer camp program is sponsored by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Office Captain Wayne Howard introduced the campers to Dr. Katie Jennings who helped save Captain Howard’s life after he had a medical emergency.

“We’ve always had them come out here and talk to the students and the kids about first aid, heart attacks, stroke signs and things that people need to look for and here all of a sudden I’m one of the victims we use to teach them about,” said Captain Wayne Howard with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Campers have learned about being physically fit, how to detect the signs of a heart attack and what to do if they see someone having a heart attack.

Since its creation 21 years ago, Camp Pee Dee Pride has provided free summer camp to more than 6,000 children in the Pee Dee region