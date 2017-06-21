Florence County deputies warn of new phone scam

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Recent phone calls have been made to those living in the Florence area and scammers are claiming to collect money for law enforcement.

According to a release from Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, scammers are attempting to collect cash on behalf of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association (SCSA). The organization says it does not seek donations over the phone and anyone who receives such a request, should hang up immediately.

The SCSA Honorary Membership program is conducted exclusively through a direct mail campaign, not by way of telephone solicitation, explains Major Nunn.

For any questions, please contact the SCSA at 1-866-722-1011 or Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121, ext. 386.